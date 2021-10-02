Spread the Love

Anytime is God’s Grace on us

Take a minute and think about our Creator!

Christ our Lord wants to bless us every day. Find God to help you in any crisis. Seek help from Almighty God who is in charge of our very breath. Why in the world turn to ungodliness and make mistakes in life?

Do not repeat the foolishness again and again. I am asking God for help with daily life situations and He helps me realize the difficulties in following good and getting fine results at the end . Be patient & wait.

On the other hand…..

If we take shortcuts it’s always gratifying but short-lived leaving us with guilt, no authentic testimonies and remember shortcuts always come with plenty of stress.

Jeremiah 29:13

If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me.

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home