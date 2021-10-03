Novena Prayer To Carlo Acutis

Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 3 Feast Day: October 12

Patron of Computers, Eucharist, Youth

Day 1 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – Novena to Carlo Acutis

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Father,

Who has given us the ardent testimony of the young Servant of God, Carlo Acutis, who made the Eucharist the core of his life and strength of his daily commitments so that everybody may love You above all else, let him soon be counted among the Blessed and Saints in Your Church.

Confirm my Faith nurture my Hope, strengthen my Charity in the image of young Carlo, who, growing in these virtues, now lives with You.

(Mention your request here…)

I trust in you, Father, and your Beloved Son Jesus, in the Virgin Mary, our Dearest Mother, and in the intervention of Your Servant, Carlo Acutis.

“To always be close to Jesus, that’s my life plan”.

“The Sacrament of the Eucharist: My Highway to Heaven.”

Blessed Carlo Acutis, pray for us!

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home