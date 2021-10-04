Spread the Love

Novena Begins: October 4 Feast Day: October 13

Day 1 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Novena Begins: October 4 Feast Day: October 13

Day 1 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Novena Begins: October 4 Feast Day: October 13

Day 1 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Edward The Confessor Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Most glorious St. Edward, you showed your devotion to God with patience, gentleness and generosity. Like you, may I serve to strengthen the Kingdom of God through patient prayer and charity.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home