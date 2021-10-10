exterior of old neo romanesque church on sunny day
Novena For October

St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Novena Begins:October 10
Feast Day:October 19

Patron Saint of North America

Day 1 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 

Holy Martyrs and patrons, protect this land which you have blessed by the shedding of your blood. Renew in these days our Catholic faith which you helped to establish in this new land. Bring all our fellow citizens to a knowledge and love of the truth. Make us zealous in the profession of our faith so that we may continue and perfect the work which you have begun with so much labor and suffering. Pray for our homes, our schools, our missions, for vocations, for the conversion of sinners, the return of those who have wandered from the fold, and the perseverance of all the Faithful. And foster a deeper and increasing unity among all Christians. Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)  

St. Isaac Jogues, pray for us 

Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 3 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 4 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 5 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 6 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 7 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 8 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

Day 9 – St. Isaac Jogues Novena

