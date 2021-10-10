Spread the Love

Proverbs 19:8

The one who gets wisdom loves life; the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.

Colossians 3:2

Be very careful, then, how you live—not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are

evil.

Ephesians 5:15-16

Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’

Matthew 22:37

The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.

Proverbs 27:12

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.

Proverbs 27:17

Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.

James 3:13

Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Mathew 7:24

