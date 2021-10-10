Proverbs 19:8
The one who gets wisdom loves life; the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.
Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.
Colossians 3:2
Be very careful, then, how you live—not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are
evil.
Ephesians 5:15-16
Jesus replied: ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’
Matthew 22:37
The prudent see danger and take refuge, but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
Proverbs 27:12
As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.
Proverbs 27:17
Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom.
James 3:13
Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. Mathew 7:24
Author: Caroline Anthony