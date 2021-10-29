Spread the Love

Opportunities are given to everyone to receive God’s Salvation. We have a loving Savior who cares about each one of us.

Would you rather have cops kicking down doors when it’s too late or thieves break into homes and causing heart aches to us and our loved ones?

I say, kindly open the doors to Yeshua and invite Him. We don’t need to put God as an after-thought.

Make Yeshua your priority and no danger will befall you. The Messiah is a gentleman. God doesn’t force Himself inside your heart.

It’s up to you to ask God to enter your life. You take the initiative to welcome God home. He is our protector. He is our promise keeper. Listen and obey today!

Revelation 3

19 As many as I love, I rebuke and chasten.Therefore be zealous and repent. 20 Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and dine with him, and he with Me.

21 To him who overcomes I will grant to sit with Me on My throne, as I also overcame and sat down with My Father on His throne.

22 “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.”

Author: Caroline Anthony

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home