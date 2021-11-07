white concrete castle surrounded by green plants
Novena For November

St. Margarert of Scotland Novena

Novena Begins: November 7
Feast Day: November 16

Patron Saint of Scotland, and the Poor

Day 1 – St. Margaret of Scotland Novena

 Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O God, who made Saint Margaret of Scotland wonderful in her outstanding charity towards the poor, grant that through her intercession and example we may reflect among all humanity the image of your divine goodness.
Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.
Amen. 

(Mention your request here…)

 St. Margaret of Scotland, pray for us

  Say 1: Our Father…  Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

