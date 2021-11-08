Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 8 Feast Day: November 17

Patron Saint of the Poor, widows, bakers, charities

Day 1 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Dear Saint Elizabeth, you were always poor in spirit, most generous toward the poor, faithful to your husband, and fully consecrated to your Divine Bridegroom. Grant your help to widows and keep them faithful to their heavenly Lord. Teach them how to cope with their loss and to make use of their time in the service of God.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)



St. Elizabeth of Hungary, pray for us.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 3 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 4 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 5 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 6 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 7 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 8 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

Day 9 – St. Elizabeth of Hungary Novena

