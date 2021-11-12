Spread the Love

Novena Begins: November 12th Feast Day (This year 2021): November 21th

About Christ the King Christ the King is one of the names of Jesus found in various forms in Scripture. He is referred to as King Eternal, King of Israel, King of the Jews, King of kings and King of the Ages.

The Feast of Christ the King was instituted by Pope Pius XI in his encyclical Quas Primas in 1925. As a response to the rise of secularism and unrest between nations, Pope Pius stated, “Men must look for the peace of Christ in the Kingdom of Christ.”

Why do we celebrate Christ the King> The Feast of Christ the King, also called ‘Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe,’ is a festival celebrated in the Roman Catholic Church in honor of Jesus Christ as Lord over all creation. Essentially, it is a magnification of the Feast of the Ascension established by Pope Pius XI in 1925

May Jesus, King of Mercy, reign over our hearts.

Day 1 – Christ the King Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord our God, You alone are the Most Holy King and Ruler of all nations. We pray to You, Lord, in the great expectation of receiving from You, O Divine King, mercy, peace, justice and all good things.

Protect, O Lord our King, our families and the land of our birth. Guard us we pray Most Faithful One. Protect us from our enemies and from Your Just Judgment Forgive us, O Sovereign King, our sins against you.

Jesus, You are a King of Mercy. We have deserved Your Just Judgment Have mercy on us, Lord, and forgive us. We trust in Your Great Mercy. O most awe-inspiring King, we bow before You and pray, May Your Reign, Your Kingdom, be recognized on earth.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – Christ the King Novena

Day 3 – Christ the King Novena

Day 4 – Christ the King Novena

Day 5 – Christ the King Novena

Day 6 – Christ the King Novena

Day 7 – Christ the King Novena

Day 8 – Christ the King Novena

Day 9 – Christ the King Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home