Why, Lord, do you stand far off?

Why do you hide yourself in times of trouble?

2 In his arrogance the wicked man hunts down the weak,

who are caught in the schemes he devises.

3 He boasts about the cravings of his heart;

he blesses the greedy and reviles the Lord.

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home