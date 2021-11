“We become what we love and who we love shapes what we become.

If we love things, we become a thing.

If we love nothing, we become nothing.

Imitation is not a literal mimicking of Christ,

rather it means becoming the image of the beloved,

an image disclosed through transformation.

This means we are to become vessels of God’s

compassionate love for others.”

Photo by Gianluca Grisenti on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home