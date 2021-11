Praise be to the Lord,

who has not let us be torn by their teeth.

7 We have escaped like a bird

from the fowler’s snare;

the snare has been broken,

and we have escaped.

8 Our help is in the name of the Lord,

the Maker of heaven and earth.

Photo by Szabó Viktor on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home