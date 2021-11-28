Novena Begins: November 28 Feast Day: December 7

Patron Saint of Beekeepers, Learners, Milan

Day 1 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Ambrose Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Lord, you made Saint Ambrose an outstanding teacher of the Catholic faith and gave him the courage of an apostle. Raise up in your Church more leaders after your own heart, to guide us with courage and wisdom. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Amen.

Saint Ambrose, pray for us.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

St. Ambrose Feast Day Prayer

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.



O Lord, who hast mercy upon all,take away from me my sins,and mercifully kindle in me the fire of thy Holy Spirit.Take away from me the heart of stone,and give me a heart of flesh,a heart to love and adore Thee,a heart to delight in Thee,to follow and enjoy Thee, for Christ’s sake,

Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home