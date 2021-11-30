54 Day Rosary Novena Day 30 ( Glorious Mysteries)

Opening Prayer

The second 27 days are in thanksgiving:

Hail, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, my Mother Mary, hail! At thy feet I gratefully kneel to offer thee a Crown of Roses full blown white roses, tinged with the red of the passion, to remind thee of thy glories, fruits of the sufferings of thy Son and thee each rose recalling to thee a holy mystery; each ten bound together with my petition for a particular grace. O Holy Queen, dispenser of God s graces, and Mother of all who invoke thee! thou canst not look upon my gift and fail to see its binding. As thou receivest my gift, so wilt thou receive my thanksgiving; from thy bounty thou bast given me the favor I so earnestly and trustingly sought. I despaired not of what I asked of thee, and thou hast truly shown thyself my Mother.

Sign of the Cross, The Apostles’ Creed, Our Father, 3 Hail Marys, Glory Be

During each mystery, there is a unique prayer after each decade:

1) RESURRECTION: Jesus is resurrected after 3 days in the tomb.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire a Strong Faith

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these full-blown roses with a petition for the virtue of faith and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

2) ASCENCION: Jesus went back to heaven, rising in front of His disciples.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire the Virtue of Hope

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these full-blown roses with a petition for the virtue of hope and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

3) DESCEND OF THE HOLY SPIRIT: The Holy Spirit comes down on disciples on Pentecost.

Fruit of the Mystery: Love of God

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these full-blown roses with a petition for the virtue of charity and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

4) THE ASSUMPTION: Mary goes back to heaven body and soul.

Fruit of the Mystery: I Desire Grace of a Holy Death

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these full-blown roses with a petition for the virtue of union with Christ and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

5) CORONATION OF MARY AS QUEEN OF HEAVEN AND EARTH: Mary becomes the queen of heaven and earth.

Fruit of the Mystery: Trust in Mary’s Intercession

Our Father…

10 Hail Mary’s

Glory be…

Fatima Prayer: O My Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell and lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who are in most need of Thy mercy.

Concluding Prayer: I bind these full-blown roses with a petition for the virtue of union with thee and humbly lay this bouquet at thy feet.

Hail, holy Queen, Mother of Mercy! Our life, our sweetness, and our hope! To thee do we cry, poor banished children of Eve, to thee do we send up our sighs, mourning and weeping in this valley, of tears. Turn, then, most gracious advocate, thine eyes of mercy toward us; and after this our exile show unto us the blessed fruit of thy womb Jesus; O clement, O loving, O sweet virgin Mary.

Pray for us, O holy Mother of God That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

In thanksgiving (last 27 days): Sweet Mother Mary, I offer thee this Spiritual Communion to bind my bouquets in a wreath to place upon thy brow in thanksgiving for (mention your request) which thou in thy love hast obtained for me.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home