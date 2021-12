“Hear my prayer, Lord,

listen to my cry for help;

do not be deaf to my weeping.

I dwell with you as a foreigner,

a stranger, as all my ancestors were.

13 Look away from me, that I may enjoy life again

before I depart and am no more.”

Photo by Gabriela Palai on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home