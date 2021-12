Hear my cry, O God;

listen to my prayer.

2 From the ends of the earth I call to you,

I call as my heart grows faint;

lead me to the rock that is higher than I.

3 For you have been my refuge,

a strong tower against the foe.

Photo by eberhard grossgasteiger on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home