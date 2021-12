Great are the works of the Lord;

they are pondered by all who delight in them.

3 Glorious and majestic are his deeds,

and his righteousness endures forever.

4 He has caused his wonders to be remembered;

the Lord is gracious and compassionate.

5 He provides food for those who fear him;

he remembers his covenant forever.

Photo by Luis del Río on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home