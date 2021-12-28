St. Andre Bessete Novena

Novena Begins: December 28 Feast Day: January 6

Patron Saint of the Sick, Poor

Day 1 – St. Andre Bessette Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Saint Brother Andre, we celebrate your presence among us.Your loving friendship with Jesus, Mary and Joseph makes you another son in the eyes of the Father. Compassion carries your words straight to God’s heart, and your prayers are answered with comfort and healing Through you, from our lips to God’s ear, our supplications are heard…

(Mention your request here…)

We ask to be made a part of God’s work in a spirit of prayer, compassion and humility. St. Andre Bessette, pray for us.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

