Christ be with me, Christ within me,

Christ behind me, Christ before me,

Christ beside me, Christ to win me,

Christ to comfort and restore me.

Christ beneath me, Christ above me,

Christ in quiet, Christ in danger,

Christ in hearts of all that love me,

Christ in mouth of friend and stranger.

– Cecil F. Alexander

Photo by cottonbro on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home