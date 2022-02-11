Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 11, 2022 | USCCB

Friday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 333

Reading I

1 Kgs 11:29-32; 12:19

Jeroboam left Jerusalem,

and the prophet Ahijah the Shilonite met him on the road.

The two were alone in the area,

and the prophet was wearing a new cloak.

Ahijah took off his new cloak,

tore it into twelve pieces, and said to Jeroboam:

“Take ten pieces for yourself;

the LORD, the God of Israel, says:

‘I will tear away the kingdom from Solomon’s grasp

and will give you ten of the tribes.

One tribe shall remain to him for the sake of David my servant,

and of Jerusalem,

the city I have chosen out of all the tribes of Israel.’”



Israel went into rebellion against David’s house to this day.

81:10-11ab, 12-13, 14-15

R. (11a and 9a) I am the Lord, your God: hear my voice.

“There shall be no strange god among you

nor shall you worship any alien god.

I, the LORD, am your God

who led you forth from the land of Egypt.”

R. I am the Lord, your God: hear my voice.

“My people heard not my voice,

and Israel obeyed me not;

So I gave them up to the hardness of their hearts;

they walked according to their own counsels.”

R. I am the Lord, your God: hear my voice.

“If only my people would hear me,

and Israel walk in my ways,

Quickly would I humble their enemies;

against their foes I would turn my hand.”

R. I am the Lord, your God: hear my voice.

Alleluia

See Acts 16:14b

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Open our hearts, O Lord,

to listen to the words of your Son.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mk 7:31-37

Jesus left the district of Tyre

and went by way of Sidon to the Sea of Galilee,

into the district of the Decapolis.

And people brought to him a deaf man who had a speech impediment

and begged him to lay his hand on him.

He took him off by himself away from the crowd.

He put his finger into the man’s ears

and, spitting, touched his tongue;

then he looked up to heaven and groaned, and said to him,

“Ephphatha!” (that is, “Be opened!”)

And immediately the man’s ears were opened,

his speech impediment was removed,

and he spoke plainly.

He ordered them not to tell anyone.

But the more he ordered them not to,

the more they proclaimed it.

They were exceedingly astonished and they said,

“He has done all things well.

He makes the deaf hear and the mute speak.”

Readings for the Optional Memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes

