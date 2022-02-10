Powerful Prayer To St. Dominic

O Holy Priest of God and glorious Patriarch, St. Dominic,

thou who wast the friend, the well-beloved son

and confidant of the Queen of Heaven,

and didst work so many miracles by the power of the Holy Rosary,

have regard for my intercessions.

On earth you opened your heart to the miseries of your fellow man,

and your hands were strong to help them;

now in heaven your charity has not grown less nor has your power waned.

Pray for me to the Mother of the Rosary and to her Divine Son,

for I have great confidence that through your assistance

I shall obtain the favor I so much desire:[Mention your request here].

Amen.

St. Dominic, pray for us

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home