Unfailing Prayer to Saint Anthony of Padua

“Blessed be God in His Angels and in His Saints”

O Holy St. Anthony, gentlest of Saints, your love for God and Charity for His creatures, made you worthy, when on earth, to possess miraculous powers. Encouraged by this thought, I implore you to obtain for me…

(Mention your request here..).

O gentle and loving St. Anthony, whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, whisper my petition into the ears of the sweet Infant Jesus, who loved to be folded in your arms; and the gratitude of my heart will ever be yours. Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

