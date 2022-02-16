Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – February 16, 2022 | USCCB

Wednesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 337

Reading I

Jas 1:19-27

Know this, my dear brothers and sisters:

everyone should be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger

for anger does not accomplish

the righteousness of God.

Therefore, put away all filth and evil excess

and humbly welcome the word that has been planted in you

and is able to save your souls.



Be doers of the word and not hearers only, deluding yourselves.

For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer,

he is like a man who looks at his own face in a mirror.

He sees himself, then goes off and promptly forgets

what he looked like.

But the one who peers into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres,

and is not a hearer who forgets but a doer who acts;

such a one shall be blessed in what he does.



If anyone thinks he is religious and does not bridle his tongue

but deceives his heart, his religion is vain.

Religion that is pure and undefiled before God and the Father is this:

to care for orphans and widows in their affliction

and to keep oneself unstained by the world.

15:2-3a, 3bc-4ab, 5

R. (1b) Who shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord?

He who walks blamelessly and does justice;

who thinks the truth in his heart

and slanders not with his tongue.

R. Who shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord?

Who harms not his fellow man,

nor takes up a reproach against his neighbor;

By whom the reprobate is despised,

while he honors those who fear the Lord.

R. Who shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord?

Who lends not his money at usury

and accepts no bribe against the innocent.

He who does these things

shall never be disturbed.

R. Who shall live on your holy mountain, O Lord?

Alleluia

See Ephesians 1:17-18

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

May the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ

enlighten the eyes of our hearts,

that we may know what is the hope

that belongs to his call.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.





Gospel

Mk 8:22-26

When Jesus and his disciples arrived at Bethsaida,

people brought to him a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him.

He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village.

Putting spittle on his eyes he laid his hands on the man and asked,

“Do you see anything?”

Looking up the man replied, “I see people looking like trees and walking.”

Then he laid hands on the man’s eyes a second time and he saw clearly;

his sight was restored and he could see everything distinctly.

Then he sent him home and said, “Do not even go into the village.”

