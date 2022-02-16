Patron of: Cough sufferers. Famine. Storms at sea. Antwerp, Belgium.

Day 1 – Novena to Saint Walburga

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

St. Walburga, by your blessed life of love,

God blessed you with the power to heal,

to make whole the soul as well as the body.

Beg for us what we cannot obtain for ourselves,

and heal our world of sickness and sorrow.

May God hear you,

who lived so graciously for His glory,

and send us the healing grace we need,

through your powerful intercession.

Amen.

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

