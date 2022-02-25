St. Jude Prayer For Employment

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Holy St Jude! Apostle and Martyr, great in virtue and rich in miracles, near kinsman of Jesus Christ, faithful intercessor for all who invoke thee, special patron in time of need; to thee I have recourse from the depth of my heart, and humbly beg thee, to whom God hath given such great power, to come to my assistance; help me now in my urgent need and grant my earnest petition. (Mention your request here…)

I will never forget thy graces and the favors thou dost obtain for me and I will do my utmost to spread devotion to thee. Amen

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

