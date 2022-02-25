Novena Begins: February 25 Feast Day March 6

Patron Saint of Women seeking to conceive, expectant mothers and sick children, against fever

Day 1 – St. Colette Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Blessed be the hour

in which our Lord Jesus Christ,

God and Man was born.

Blessed be the Holy Spirit

by whom he was conceived.

Blessed be the glorious Virgin Mary

of whom the Incarnate Word was born.

May the Lord hear our prayers

through the intercession

of the glorious Virgin Mary

and in memory

of that most sacred hour

in which the Incarnate Word was born,

that all our desires may be accomplished

for your glory and our salvation.

(Mention your request here…)

O good Jesus!

O Jesus our Redeemer,

do not abandon us as our sins deserve,

but hear our humble prayer

and grant what we ask

through the intercession

of the most blessed Virgin Mary

and for the glory of your Holy name.



Amen.

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Colette Novena

Day 3 – St. Colette Novena

Day 4 – St. Colette Novena

Day 5 – St. Colette Novena

Day 6 – St. Colette Novena

Day 7 – St. Colette Novena

Day 8 – St. Colette Novena

Day 9 – St. Colette Novena

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home