Almighty Father,

You have created us for some definite purpose.

Grant us the grace to know the path

You have planned for us in this life

and to respond with a generous “Yes.”

Make our archdiocese, parishes, homes and hearts

fruitful ground for Your gift of vocations.

May our young people respond to Your call

with courage and zeal.

Stir among our men a desire and the strength

to be good and holy priests.

Bless us with consecrated religious and those called to a

chaste single life, permanent deacons,

and faithful husbands and wives,

who are a sign of Christ’s love for His Church.

We commend our prayer for vocations to You, Father,

through the intercession of Mary our Mother,

in the Holy Spirit,

through Christ our Lord. Amen.

​– Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr

