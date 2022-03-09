SAY THE MIRACLE PRAYER DAILY And it will change your life!

The healing priest, Fr. Peter Mary Rookey,

Who gave his life to God after miraculous cure from blindness, recite this wonderful prayer.

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Here it is…The Miracle Prayer: Say this prayer faithfully, no matter what you feel,

When you come to the point where you sincerely mean each word, with all your heart, something good

spiritually will happen to you. You will experience Jesus, and HE will change your whole life in a very special way. You will see.

Lord Jesus,

I come before you just as I am,

I am sorry for my sins, I repent of my sins, please forgive me. In your Name, I forgive all others for

what they have done against me. I renounce Satan, the evil spirits and all their works.

I give you my entire self, Lord Jesus, now and forever. I invite you into my life, Jesus.

I accept you as my Lord,

God and Savior. Heal me, change me, strengthen me in body, soul, and spirit. Come Lord Jesus, cover me with your Precious Blood, and fill me with your Holy Spirit.

I love you Lord Jesus. I praise you Jesus. I thank you Jesus.

I shall follow you every day of my life. Amen.

Mary, My Mother, Queen of Peace, St. Peregrine, the cancer saint, all the Angels and Saints, please help me.

Amen.

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

