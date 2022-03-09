Novena Begins: March 9 Feast Day: March 18

Patron Saint of Catechists

Day 1 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 2 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 3 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 4 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 5 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 6 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 7 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 8 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Day 9 – St. Cyril of Jerusalem Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Strengthen, O God, your Church in the sacraments of your grace, that we, in union with the teaching and prayers of your servant Cyril of Jerusalem, may enter more fully into your Paschal mystery, through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and for ever.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

St. Cyril of Jerusalem, pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home