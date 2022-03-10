St. Joseph Novena Prayer

About St. Joseph St. Joseph was of the royal family of David by birth, but was living in humble obscurity as a carpenter when God raised him to the highest sanctity, and chose him to be the spouse of His Virgin Mother, and foster-father and guardian to Jesus. Joseph, says Holy Scripture, was a just man; he was innocent and pure, and became the husband of Mary, he was gentle and tender, as one worthy to be named the father of Jesus. When he learned that Mary carried within her womb the Lord of Heaven, he feared to take her as his wife, but an angel told him not to fear, and all doubts vanished.

When Herod sought the life of the divine infant, an angel told Joseph in a dream to flee with the Child and His Mother into Egypt. Joseph at once arose and obeyed.

Being directed by God in another vision he returned to the land of Herod Antipas, in Galilee, to his former home in Nazareth. When Jesus was a little older Joseph and Mary found him in the temple after being missing for three days. When Mary asked him why He had done this to them Jesus replied, “Did you not know that I must be about my Father’s business”? Even though he stayed in the temple unknown to His parents, in the end He was still obedient to them.

There is no further mention of St. Joseph in Scripture after this and he is presumed to have died before the marriage of Cana and the beginning of Jesus’ ministry. We can imagine the happiness of Jesus and Mary attending to his death praying by him and comforting him in his last moments.

St. Joseph Prayer

Novena Begins: March 10th Feast Day: March 19th

Name Meaning: “He Shall Add”

Patron Saint of: Families, Carpenters, Married Couples, Laborers, House Seekers, The Universal Church, A Happy Death

Day 1 – Saint Joseph Novena

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Oh, St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the throne of God. I place in you all my interests and desires. Oh, St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession, and obtain for me from your divine Son all spiritual blessings, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. So that, having engaged here below your heavenly power, I may offer my thanksgiving and homage to the most loving of Fathers.

Oh, St. Joseph, I never weary of contemplating you, and Jesus asleep in your arms; I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart. Press Him in my name and kiss His fine head for me and ask him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath. St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls – Pray for me.

This prayer was found in the 50th year of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In 1505 it was sent from the Pope to Emperor Charles when he was going into battle. Whoever shall read this prayer or hear it or keep it about themselves, shall never die a sudden death, or be drowned, not shall poison take effect of them; neither shall they fall into the hands of the enemy; or shall be burned in any fire, or shall be overpowered in battle.

Say for nine mornings for anything you may desire. It has never been known to fail, so be sure you really want what you ask.

Amen

(Mention your request here…)

Say 1: Our Father…Say 1: Hail Mary…Say 1: Glory Be…

