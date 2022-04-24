Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – April 24, 2022 | USCCB

Second Sunday of Easter

Sunday of Divine Mercy

Lectionary: 45

Reading I

Acts 5:12-16

Many signs and wonders were done among the people

at the hands of the apostles.

They were all together in Solomon’s portico.

None of the others dared to join them, but the people esteemed them.

Yet more than ever, believers in the Lord,

great numbers of men and women, were added to them.

Thus they even carried the sick out into the streets

and laid them on cots and mats

so that when Peter came by,

at least his shadow might fall on one or another of them.

A large number of people from the towns

in the vicinity of Jerusalem also gathered,

bringing the sick and those disturbed by unclean spirits,

and they were all cured.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24

R (1) Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, his love is everlasting.

or:

R Alleluia.

Let the house of Israel say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

Let the house of Aaron say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

Let those who fear the LORD say,

“His mercy endures forever.”

R Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, his love is everlasting.

or:

R Alleluia.

I was hard pressed and was falling,

but the LORD helped me.

My strength and my courage is the LORD,

and he has been my savior.

The joyful shout of victory

in the tents of the just:

R Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, his love is everlasting.

or:

R Alleluia.

The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.

R Give thanks to the Lord for he is good, his love is everlasting.

or:

R Alleluia.

Reading II

Rev 1:9-11a, 12-13, 17-19

I, John, your brother, who share with you

the distress, the kingdom, and the endurance we have in Jesus,

found myself on the island called Patmos

because I proclaimed God’s word and gave testimony to Jesus.

I was caught up in spirit on the Lord’s day

and heard behind me a voice as loud as a trumpet, which said,

“Write on a scroll what you see.”

Then I turned to see whose voice it was that spoke to me,

and when I turned, I saw seven gold lampstands

and in the midst of the lampstands one like a son of man,

wearing an ankle-length robe, with a gold sash around his chest.



When I caught sight of him, I fell down at his feet as though dead.

He touched me with his right hand and said, “Do not be afraid.

I am the first and the last, the one who lives.

Once I was dead, but now I am alive forever and ever.

I hold the keys to death and the netherworld.

Write down, therefore, what you have seen,

and what is happening, and what will happen afterwards.”

Alleluia

Jn 20:29

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

You believe in me, Thomas, because you have seen me, says the Lord;

blessed are those who have not seen me, but still believe!

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Jn 20:19-31

On the evening of that first day of the week,

when the doors were locked, where the disciples were,

for fear of the Jews,

Jesus came and stood in their midst

and said to them, “Peace be with you.”

When he had said this, he showed them his hands and his side.

The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord.

Jesus said to them again, “Peace be with you.

As the Father has sent me, so I send you.”

And when he had said this, he breathed on them and said to them,

“Receive the Holy Spirit.

Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them,

and whose sins you retain are retained.”



Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve,

was not with them when Jesus came.

So the other disciples said to him, “We have seen the Lord.”

But he said to them,

“Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands

and put my finger into the nailmarks

and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”



Now a week later his disciples were again inside

and Thomas was with them.

Jesus came, although the doors were locked,

and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.”

Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands,

and bring your hand and put it into my side,

and do not be unbelieving, but believe.”

Thomas answered and said to him, “My Lord and my God!”

Jesus said to him, “Have you come to believe because you have seen me?

Blessed are those who have not seen and have believed.”



Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of his disciples

that are not written in this book.

But these are written that you may come to believe

that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God,

and that through this belief you may have life in his name.

