Prayer to Mother of Perpetual Help

Mother of Perpetual Help, today we face so many difficulties. Your picture tells us so much about you. It reminds us to reach out and help those in need.

Help us understand that our lives belong to others as much as they belong to us.

Mary, Model of Christian love, we know we cannot heal every ill or solve every problem. But with God’s grace, we intend to do what we can. May we be true witnesses to the world that love for one another really matters.

May our daily actions proclaim how fully our lives are modeled after yours, Mother of Perpetual Help.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home