You expired, O Jesus,

but the source of life gushed forth for souls

and an ocean of mercy opened up for the whole world.

O Fount of Life,

unfathomable Divine Mercy,

envelop the whole world

and empty Yourself out upon us.

O Blood and Water,

which gushed forth from the Heart of Jesus

as a fount of mercy for us,

I trust in You.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home