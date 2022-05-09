Verse of the Day

Verse of the Day: Proverbs 31: 10:27-28

A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies… She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

