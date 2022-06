“DO NOT FEAR, FOR I AM WITH YOU; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

— Isaiah 41:10

O HEART all loveable and all loving of my SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST, be the Heart of my heart, the Soul of my soul, the Spirit of my spirit, the Life of my life and the sole Principle of all my thoughts, words and actions, of all the faculties of my soul and of all my senses, both interior and exterior. Amen.

— St. John Eudes

