Traditional Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

About the Sacred Heart of Jesus The Sacred Heart of Jesus is a special form of devotion to the physical heart of Jesus. It is the love He shares with the Father and the Holy Spirit for humanity.

In the eleventh and twelfth centuries, devotion to the Sacred Heart arose in Benedictine and Cistercian monasteries. Passages from the published work “Vitis mystica” inspired the devotion and were used by the Church for the lessons of the Second Nocturn of the feast. From the thirteenth to the sixteenth centuries the devotion was practiced by different congregations such as Franciscans, Dominicans and Carthusians but remained an individual or private devotion.

St. Eudes made the devotion public in the seventeenth century, gave it an Office, and established a feast for it. He shared devotion to the Sacred Heart along with his devotion to the Immaculate Heart. Little by little the devotions separated and the first feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus was celebrated on August 31, 1670.

On December 27, 1673, on the Feast of St. John, Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque, a sister at the Visitation convent in France, began to have visions of Jesus. He [Jesus] asked her to promote devotion to His sacred heart, symbolic of His love for humanity. Jesus attached twelve promises to those who practiced devotion to His Sacred Heart including peace in families, consolation in time of trouble, abundant blessings, and refuge at the hour of death. By order of Pope Leo XIII in 1899, all of mankind was solemnly consecrated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Jesus’ Sacred Heart is typically pictured as a flaming heart, pierced, surrounded by a crown of thorns and bleeding. The wounds and thorns symbolize the manner of His death, and the fire represents His burning undying love.



Sacred Heart of Jesus

Feast Day: 19 days after Pentecost

Patron Saint of: Ecuador

Day 1 – Novena to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Let us begin, In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, ask and you will receive, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you.” Behold I knock, I seek and ask for the grace of……

(Mention your request here…)

Our Father….Hail Mary….Glory Be to the Father….Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you. II. O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, if you ask anything of the Father in my name, he will give it to you.” Behold, in your name, I ask the Father for the grace of…….

(Mention your request here…)

Our Father…Hail Mary….Glory Be To the Father….Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you. III. O my Jesus, you have said: “Truly I say to you, heaven and earth will pass away but my words will not pass away.” Encouraged by your infallible words I now ask for the grace of…..

(Mention your request here…)

Our Father….Hail Mary….Glory Be to the Father…Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you. O Sacred Heart of Jesus, for whom it is impossible not to have compassion on the afflicted, have pity on us miserable sinners and grant us the grace which we ask of you, through the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, your tender Mother and ours.

Pray: Hail, Holy Queen and add:

St. Joseph, foster father of Jesus, pray for us.

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque , pray for us

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home