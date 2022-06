This prayer should be said for 3 consecutive days. After the 3rd day, your sincere wish will be granted no matter how difficult it may be, According to God’s will.

Dear Sacred Heart of Jesus,

In the past I have asked for many favours, this time I ask You this special one (mention your request).

Take it dear Heart of Jesus and place it in Your own broken heart, where our Father sees it, then in His merciful eyes it will become Your favour, not mine.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home