Quote of the Day

Quote of the Day: St. Teresa of Avila – Teresa of Jesus

“If we but paused for a moment to consider attentively what takes place in this Sacrament of the Eucharist, I am sure that the thought of Christ’s love for us would transform the coldness of our hearts into a fire of love and gratitude.”

Nicola
Author: Nicola

I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home

Leave us your comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.