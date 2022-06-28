Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – June 28, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Irenaeus, Bishop and Martyr

Lectionary: 378

Reading I

Am 3:1-8; 4:11-12

Hear this word, O children of Israel, that the LORD pronounces over you,

over the whole family that I brought up from the land of Egypt:



You alone have I favored,

more than all the families of the earth;

Therefore I will punish you

for all your crimes.



Do two walk together

unless they have agreed?

Does a lion roar in the forest

when it has no prey?

Does a young lion cry out from its den

unless it has seized something?

Is a bird brought to earth by a snare

when there is no lure for it?

Does a snare spring up from the ground

without catching anything?

If the trumpet sounds in a city,

will the people not be frightened?

If evil befalls a city,

has not the LORD caused it?

Indeed, the Lord GOD does nothing

without revealing his plan

to his servants, the prophets.



The lion roars—

who will not be afraid!

The Lord GOD speaks—

who will not prophesy!



I brought upon you such upheaval

as when God overthrew Sodom and Gomorrah:

you were like a brand plucked from the fire;

Yet you returned not to me,

says the LORD.



So now I will deal with you in my own way, O Israel!

and since I will deal thus with you,

prepare to meet your God, O Israel.

Responsorial Psalm

5:4b-6a, 6b-7, 8

R. (9a) Lead me in your justice, Lord.

At dawn I bring my plea expectantly before you.

For you, O God, delight not in wickedness;

no evil man remains with you;

the arrogant may not stand in your sight.

R. Lead me in your justice, Lord.

You hate all evildoers;

you destroy all who speak falsehood;

The bloodthirsty and the deceitful

the LORD abhors.

R. Lead me in your justice, Lord.

But I, because of your abundant mercy,

will enter your house;

I will worship at your holy temple

in fear of you, O LORD.

R. Lead me in your justice, Lord.



Alleluia

Psalm 130:5

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

I trust in the LORD;

my soul trusts in his word.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.



Gospel

Mt 8:23-27

As Jesus got into a boat, his disciples followed him.

Suddenly a violent storm came up on the sea,

so that the boat was being swamped by waves;

but he was asleep.

They came and woke him, saying,

“Lord, save us! We are perishing!”

He said to them, “Why are you terrified, O you of little faith?”

Then he got up, rebuked the winds and the sea,

and there was great calm.

The men were amazed and said, “What sort of man is this,

whom even the winds and the sea obey?”

