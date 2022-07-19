Protection Healing And Deliverance Prayer

In the name Jesus Christ by the powerful intercession of our blessed Mother Mary with the assistance of St. Michael the Archangel, St. Gabriel the Archangel, St Raphael the Archangel, My Holy Guardian Angel, all the Holy Angels and Saints In heaven I call upon you to come now and assist me in this hour of battle against the powers of darkness and evil, in Jesus name I break and destroy all spiritual ties bondages and chains, that hold me under the influences and powers of satan,

O blessed virgin Mary through your powerful intercession I ask you to now crush the head of satan with your heel, O heavenly Mother with the seven swords that peirced your Immaculate heart through these swords of victory and the power of God that is in you cut off the powers of evil and darkness in my life

In Jesus name I ask you Our lady to now slay the dragon, the ancient serpent, O Blessed Mother Mary silence the voice of satan and all his evil spirits, in Jesus name I bind and cast out the spirit of pride, envy, anger, lust, Gluttony, greed, and sloth, that is rooted in me, my family my friends, my relatives, my neighbours my enemies,

In Jesus powerful name I now claim the victory of his holy cross and his redeeming blood over my entire being, my heart, my spirit, my soul, my life, my home and the lives hearts and homes of those I pray with and for each day,

O heavenly Mother through the God given power that is given to you and through your command by the powerful merits of the most precious blood of Jesus Christ your son I now ask you to drive out satan

his evil spirits , all demonic, satanic agents, and forces of darkness into hell,

O in the name of Jesus Christ your son dispell the powers of all the rulers and the principalities of darkness, in Jesus name deliver us your children from the influences and temptation of satan

free us from the grip and clutches of the evil one, send forth your holy angels your holy warrior Angels all the unemployed holy Angels to minister to us, free us, heal us, guide us, protect us, with confidence and faith I now claim in

in Jesus name that Nothing will defeat me, nothing will destroy me, or my family my friends, satan holds no power over me, over my family, our homes, our possessions , our land, our animals and our children, I claim and put before us the precious holy powerful blood of Jesus Christ and his holy cross against satan and his kingdom,

In Jesus name I pull down all the strongholds and plans of satan in my life the life of my family my friends and all that is connected to our bloodline past present and future, Amen Thank you God Thank you Jesus Thank you holy spirit Thank you Our Lady and all the holy Archangels Holy Angels and Saints in heaven.

Amen.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home