Prayer to Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Oh, most beautiful flower of Mt Carmel, fruitful vine, splendor of heaven, blessed mother of the son of God, Immaculate Virgin: assist me in my necessity.

O Star of the Sea, help me and show me, here you are my mother. Oh, holy Mary, Mother of God, Queen of Heaven and Earth: I humbly beseech you from the bottom of my heart to succor me in this necessity (state the request).

There are none that can withstand your power. O Mary, conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee. Holy mother, I place this cause in your hands.

Amen.

