Why Should I Place the Rosary Under the Pillow

Keep a Rosary, even a small one, under your pillow.

Since I took this habit, problems are solved more easily, and it is a good method for those who have insomnia, they will see that they wake up with the rosary in their hands and have had a good rest!

Meaningful actions gain more force when you know their origin.

A beautiful story ….

Didn’t you know the story of the rosary either?

I always wondered:

Who would have thought of repeating the Aves Marías so many times? What’s the point? Etc.

Now it is understood and each time they pray it, each Hail Mary is a precious rose for the Virgin. I am sure that we all know this beautiful prayer that is the Holy Rosary.

A legend tells that a Lego Brother (who was not a priest) of the Dominican Order, could not read or write, so he could not read the Psalms, as was the custom in the convents of the time. Then, when he finished his work at night (he was the doorman, the sweeper, the gardener, etc.) he would go to the convent chapel and kneel in front of the image of the Virgin Mary, and recite 150 Hail Marys (the number of the Psalms), then retired to his cell to sleep. In the morning, at dawn, he got up before all his brothers and went to the chapel to repeat his custom of greeting the Virgin.

Brother Superior noticed that every day when he came to the chapel to celebrate the morning prayers with all the monks, there was an exquisite smell of freshly cut roses and it made him curious, so he asked everyone who was in charge of adorn the altar of the Virgin so beautifully, to which the answer was that none did, and the rose bushes in the garden were not lacking in their flowers.

Brother Lego became seriously ill; The other monks noticed that the altar of the Virgin did not have the usual roses, and they deduced that it was he who put the roses. But how? No one had ever seen him leave the convent, nor did they know that he bought the beautiful roses. One morning they were surprised that he had gotten up, but they could not find him anywhere. At last they met in the chapel, and each monk who entered was amazed, for Brother Lego was kneeling in front of the image of the Virgin, ecstatic reciting his Hail Marys, and each one who addressed the Lady, a rose appeared in the vases. Thus at the end of his 150 greetings, he fell dead at the feet of the Virgin.

Over the years, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, (it is said that by revelation of the Blessed Virgin) divided the 150 Hail Marys into three groups of 50, and associated them with the meditation of the Bible: The Joyful Mysteries, the Mysteries Sorrowful and Glorious Mysteries, to which Holy Pope John Paul II added the Luminous Mysteries.

CARRY YOUR ROSARY EVERY DAY

When you carry your Rosary, it is a headache for the enemy

When you wear your rosary, Satan collapses

When he sees you praying the Rosary, he vanishes.

We are going to pray the Rosary each time, in order to keep it faded.

Maybe when you try to resend this message, something will try to discourage you, but still forward it, check later how the Holy Spirit works, also in this way, you collaborate to accelerate the triumph of the Virgin Mary

