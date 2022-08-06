Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – August 6, 2022 | USCCB

Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord

Lectionary: 614

Reading I

Dn 7:9-10, 13-14

As I watched:

Thrones were set up

and the Ancient One took his throne.

His clothing was bright as snow,

and the hair on his head as white as wool;

his throne was flames of fire,

with wheels of burning fire.

A surging stream of fire

flowed out from where he sat;

Thousands upon thousands were ministering to him,

and myriads upon myriads attended him.

The court was convened and the books were opened.

As the visions during the night continued, I saw:

One like a Son of man coming,

on the clouds of heaven;

When he reached the Ancient One

and was presented before him,

The one like a Son of man received dominion, glory, and kingship;

all peoples, nations, and languages serve him.

His dominion is an everlasting dominion

that shall not be taken away,

his kingship shall not be destroyed.

Responsorial Psalm

97:1-2, 5-6, 9

R. (1a and 9a) The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

The LORD is king; let the earth rejoice;

let the many islands be glad.

Clouds and darkness are round about him,

justice and judgment are the foundation of his throne.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

The mountains melt like wax before the LORD,

before the LORD of all the earth.

The heavens proclaim his justice,

and all peoples see his glory.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

Because you, O LORD, are the Most High over all the earth,

exalted far above all gods.

R. The Lord is king, the Most High over all the earth.

Reading II

2 Pt 1:16-19

Beloved:

We did not follow cleverly devised myths

when we made known to you

the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ,

but we had been eyewitnesses of his majesty.

For he received honor and glory from God the Father

when that unique declaration came to him from the majestic glory,

“This is my Son, my beloved, with whom I am well pleased.”

We ourselves heard this voice come from heaven

while we were with him on the holy mountain.

Moreover, we possess the prophetic message that is altogether reliable.

You will do well to be attentive to it,

as to a lamp shining in a dark place,

until day dawns and the morning star rises in your hearts.

Alleluia

Mt 17:5c

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased;

listen to him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 9:28b-36

Jesus took Peter, John, and James

and went up a mountain to pray.

While he was praying his face changed in appearance

and his clothing became dazzling white.

And behold, two men were conversing with him, Moses and Elijah,

who appeared in glory and spoke of his exodus

that he was going to accomplish in Jerusalem.

Peter and his companions had been overcome by sleep,

but becoming fully awake,

they saw his glory and the two men standing with him.

As they were about to part from him, Peter said to Jesus,

“Master, it is good that we are here;

let us make three tents,

one for you, one for Moses, and one for Elijah.”

But he did not know what he was saying.

While he was still speaking,

a cloud came and cast a shadow over them,

and they became frightened when they entered the cloud.

Then from the cloud came a voice that said,

“This is my chosen Son; listen to him.”

After the voice had spoken, Jesus was found alone.

They fell silent and did not at that time

tell anyone what they had seen.

