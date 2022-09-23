Prayer of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina

Let us begin, In the name oft he Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

“Lord, God of my heart, You alone know and see all my troubles.

You alone are aware that all my distress springs from my fear of losing You, of offending You, from my fear of not loving You as much as I should love and desire to love You.

If You, to whom everything is present and who alone can see the future, know that it is for Your greater glory and for my salvation that I should remain in this state, then let it be so.

I don’t want to escape from it.

Give me the strength to fight and to obtain the prize due to strong souls.

Amen”

St. Padre Pio we love you, please pray for us

Say 1: Our Father… Say 1: Hail Mary… Say 1: Glory Be…

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home