Saint Raphael is the healing angel;

I ask him to take my need for healing

and that of everyone I know,

lift it up to Your throne of grace

and deliver back to us the gift of recovery.

Help us, O Lord,

to realize more fully the reality of the archangels

and their desire to serve us.

Holy angels,

pray for us.

Amen.

Photo by Maria Orlova on Pexels.com

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home