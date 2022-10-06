The Prayer That Got God Attention (Daniel 9)

“O God, hear my prayer and pleading. Restore your Temple, which has been destroyed; restore it so that everyone will know that you are God. Listen to us, O God; look at us and see the trouble we are in and the suffering of the city that bears your name. We are praying to you because you are merciful, not because we have done right. Lord, hear us. Lord, forgive us. Lord, listen to us, and act! In order that everyone will know that you are God, do not delay! This city and these people are yours. I went on praying, confessing my sins and the sins of my people Israel and pleading with the Lord my God to restore his holy Temple.”

Daniel 9 : 17 – 20

