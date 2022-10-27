Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 27, 2022 | USCCB

Thursday of the Thirtieth Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 482

Reading 1

EPH 6:10-20

Brothers and sisters:

Draw your strength from the Lord and from his mighty power.

Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm

against the tactics of the Devil.

For our struggle is not with flesh and blood

but with the principalities, with the powers,

with the world rulers of this present darkness,

with the evil spirits in the heavens.

Therefore, put on the armor of God,

that you may be able to resist on the evil day

and, having done everything, to hold your ground.

So stand fast with your loins girded in truth,

clothed with righteousness as a breastplate,

and your feet shod in readiness for the Gospel of peace.

In all circumstances, hold faith as a shield,

to quench all the flaming arrows of the Evil One.

And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit,

which is the word of God.

With all prayer and supplication,

pray at every opportunity in the Spirit.

To that end, be watchful with all perseverance and supplication

for all the holy ones and also for me,

that speech may be given me to open my mouth,

to make known with boldness the mystery of the Gospel

for which I am an ambassador in chains,

so that I may have the courage to speak as I must.

Responsorial Psalm

144:1B, 2, 9-10

R. (1b) Blessed be the Lord, my Rock!

Blessed be the LORD, my rock,

who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for war.

R. Blessed be the Lord, my Rock!

My mercy and my fortress,

my stronghold, my deliverer,

My shield, in whom I trust,

who subdues my people under me.

R. Blessed be the Lord, my Rock!

O God, I will sing a new song to you;

with a ten-stringed lyre I will chant your praise,

You who give victory to kings,

and deliver David, your servant from the evil sword.

R. Blessed be the Lord, my Rock!

Alleluia

See LK 19:38; 2:14

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord.

Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

LK 13:31-35

Some Pharisees came to Jesus and said,

“Go away, leave this area because Herod wants to kill you.”

He replied, “Go and tell that fox,

‘Behold, I cast out demons and I perform healings today and tomorrow,

and on the third day I accomplish my purpose.

Yet I must continue on my way today, tomorrow, and the following day,

for it is impossible that a prophet should die

outside of Jerusalem.’

“Jerusalem, Jerusalem,

you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you,

how many times I yearned to gather your children together

as a hen gathers her brood under her wings,

but you were unwilling!

Behold, your house will be abandoned.

But I tell you, you will not see me until the time comes when you say,

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.”



Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home