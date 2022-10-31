Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – October 31, 2022 | USCCB

Monday of the Thirty-first Week in Ordinary Time

Lectionary: 485

Reading 1

Phil 2:1-4

Brothers and sisters:

If there is any encouragement in Christ,

any solace in love,

any participation in the Spirit,

any compassion and mercy,

complete my joy by being of the same mind, with the same love,

united in heart, thinking one thing.

Do nothing out of selfishness or out of vainglory;

rather, humbly regard others as more important than yourselves,

each looking out not for his own interests,

but also everyone for those of others.

Responsorial Psalm

Ps 131:1bcde, 2, 3

R. In you, O Lord, I have found my peace.

O LORD, my heart is not proud,

nor are my eyes haughty;

I busy not myself with great things,

nor with things too sublime for me.

R. In you, O Lord, I have found my peace.

Nay rather, I have stilled and quieted

my soul like a weaned child.

Like a weaned child on its mother’s lap,

so is my soul within me.

R. In you, O Lord, I have found my peace.

O Israel, hope in the LORD,

both now and forever.

R. In you, O Lord, I have found my peace.

Alleluia

Jn 8:31b-32

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples,

and you will know the truth, says the Lord.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Lk 14:12-14

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine

at the home of one of the leading Pharisees.

He said to the host who invited him,

“When you hold a lunch or a dinner,

do not invite your friends or your brothers or sisters

or your relatives or your wealthy neighbors,

in case they may invite you back and you have repayment.

Rather, when you hold a banquet,

invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind;

blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you.

For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home