Catholic Daily Reading – Friday December 2, 2022

Friday of the First Week of Advent

Lectionary: 179

Reading 1

IS 29:17-24

Thus says the Lord GOD:

But a very little while,

and Lebanon shall be changed into an orchard,

and the orchard be regarded as a forest!

On that day the deaf shall hear

the words of a book;

And out of gloom and darkness,

the eyes of the blind shall see.

The lowly will ever find joy in the LORD,

and the poor rejoice in the Holy One of Israel.

For the tyrant will be no more

and the arrogant will have gone;

All who are alert to do evil will be cut off,

those whose mere word condemns a man,

Who ensnare his defender at the gate,

and leave the just man with an empty claim.

Therefore thus says the LORD,

the God of the house of Jacob,

who redeemed Abraham:

Now Jacob shall have nothing to be ashamed of,

nor shall his face grow pale.

When his children see

the work of my hands in his midst,

They shall keep my name holy;

they shall reverence the Holy One of Jacob,

and be in awe of the God of Israel.

Those who err in spirit shall acquire understanding,

and those who find fault shall receive instruction.

Responsorial Psalm

PS 27:1, 4, 13-14

R. (1a) The Lord is my light and my salvation.

The LORD is my light and my salvation;

whom should I fear?

The LORD is my life’s refuge;

of whom should I be afraid?

R. The Lord is my light and my salvation.

One thing I ask of the LORD;

this I seek:

To dwell in the house of the LORD

all the days of my life,

That I may gaze on the loveliness of the LORD

and contemplate his temple.

R. The Lord is my light and my salvation.

I believe that I shall see the bounty of the LORD

in the land of the living.

Wait for the LORD with courage;

be stouthearted, and wait for the LORD.

R. The Lord is my light and my salvation.

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Behold, our Lord shall come with power;

he will enlighten the eyes of his servants.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

MT 9:27-31

As Jesus passed by, two blind men followed him, crying out,

“Son of David, have pity on us!”

When he entered the house,

the blind men approached him and Jesus said to them,

“Do you believe that I can do this?”

“Yes, Lord,” they said to him.

Then he touched their eyes and said,

“Let it be done for you according to your faith.”

And their eyes were opened.

Jesus warned them sternly,

“See that no one knows about this.”

But they went out and spread word of him through all that land.

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home