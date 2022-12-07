Catholic Daily Reading – Wednesday December 7, 2022

Link to today’s readings: Daily Bible Reading – December 7, 2022 | USCCB

Memorial of Saint Ambrose, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Lectionary: 183

Reading 1

Is 40:25-31

To whom can you liken me as an equal?

says the Holy One.

Lift up your eyes on high

and see who has created these things:

He leads out their army and numbers them,

calling them all by name.

By his great might and the strength of his power

not one of them is missing!

Why, O Jacob, do you say,

and declare, O Israel,

“My way is hidden from the LORD,

and my right is disregarded by my God”?

Do you not know

or have you not heard?

The LORD is the eternal God,

creator of the ends of the earth.

He does not faint nor grow weary,

and his knowledge is beyond scrutiny.

He gives strength to the fainting;

for the weak he makes vigor abound.

Though young men faint and grow weary,

and youths stagger and fall,

They that hope in the LORD will renew their strength,

they will soar as with eagles’ wings;

They will run and not grow weary,

walk and not grow faint.

Responsorial Psalm

103:1-2, 3-4, 8 and 10

R. (1) O bless the Lord, my soul!

Bless the LORD, O my soul;

and all my being, bless his holy name.

Bless the LORD, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

He pardons all your iniquities,

he heals all your ills.

He redeems your life from destruction,

he crowns you with kindness and compassion.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

Merciful and gracious is the LORD,

slow to anger and abounding in kindness.

Not according to our sins does he deal with us,

nor does he requite us according to our crimes.

R. O bless the Lord, my soul!

Alleluia

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Behold, the Lord comes to save his people;

blessed are those prepared to meet him.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Gospel

Mt 11:28-30

Jesus said to the crowds:

“Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened,

and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you and learn from me,

for I am meek and humble of heart;

and you will find rest for yourselves.

For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

Author: Nicola I love Jesus Christ and heaven is my only home